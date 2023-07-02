Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1730 "With the chain of the Order of St. Andrew the First - Called". Patterned edge (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Patterned edge

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1730 "With the chain of the Order of St. Andrew the First - Called" Patterned edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Pattern Rouble 1730 "With the chain of the Order of St. Andrew the First - Called" Patterned edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1730 "With the chain of the Order of St. Andrew the First - Called". Patterned edge. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1110 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Russia Rouble 1730 "With the chain of the Order of St. Andrew the First - Called" (Pattern) at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Search