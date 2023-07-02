Pattern Rouble 1730 "With the chain of the Order of St. Andrew the First - Called". Patterned edge (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1730 "With the chain of the Order of St. Andrew the First - Called". Patterned edge. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1110 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) Service RNGA (2)