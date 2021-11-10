Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". Date wide (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". Date wide. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6122 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (4) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) VF30 (1)