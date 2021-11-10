Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". Date wide (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Date wide
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 382,220
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1730
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". Date wide. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6122 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3913 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
4716 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Date September 30, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
