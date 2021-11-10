Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". Date wide (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Date wide

Obverse Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" Date wide - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" Date wide - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 382,220

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference". Date wide. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6122 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3913 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
4716 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Künker - March 10, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference" at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1730 "The corsage is not parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
