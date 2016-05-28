Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730. Small Eagle (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Small Eagle

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 Small Eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 Small Eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 . Small Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2016
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF25
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

