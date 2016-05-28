Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730. Small Eagle (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Small Eagle
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1730
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 . Small Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
