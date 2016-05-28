Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730. Small Eagle (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1730 . Small Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition VF (3) Condition (slab) VF25 (1)