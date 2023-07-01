Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730. Large rosette (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Large rosette

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 Large rosette - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 Large rosette - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 . Large rosette. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 32,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1050 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition G4 BN
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 14, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 14, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 20, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 20, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 23, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 23, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 3, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 3, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition AU50
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

