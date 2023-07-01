Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730. Large rosette (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Large rosette
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1730
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 . Large rosette. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 32,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (4)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Russian Heritage (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition G4 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
