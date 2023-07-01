Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730. Large rosette (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1730 . Large rosette. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 32,500. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

