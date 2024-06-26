Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1730 МД (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1730 МД - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse 5 Kopeks 1730 МД - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1730
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (201) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1730 with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (22)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • AURORA (15)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (16)
  • Coins.ee (13)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (24)
  • Katz (15)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rare Coins (46)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (5)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1730 МД at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price

