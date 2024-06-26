5 Kopeks 1730 МД (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1730 with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

