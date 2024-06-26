Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1730 МД (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1730
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1730 with mark МД. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 239 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
