Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,542,510
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1738
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (10)
- Baldwin's (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (5)
- Denga1700 (10)
- Empire (2)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (15)
- Katz (13)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (8)
- MUNZE (10)
- Numisbalt (16)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
- Rare Coins (24)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (5)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (15)
- Russiancoin (35)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search