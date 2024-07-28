Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,542,510

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1738
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1292 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place August 15, 2023.

Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1738 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

