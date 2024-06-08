Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739. Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1739
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 92500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS65
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
