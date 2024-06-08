Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739. Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 92500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction MS67 - May 17, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction CNG - January 1, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Imperial Coin - February 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction New York Sale - January 6, 2011
Seller New York Sale
Date January 6, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
