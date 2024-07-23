Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,065,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1740
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1335 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition AU58 BN PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Naumann
Date November 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
