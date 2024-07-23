Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,065,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1335 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place December 9, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Denga1700 (7)
  • Empire (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (6)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition AU58 BN PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition MS61 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction Naumann - November 6, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date November 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1740 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1740 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search