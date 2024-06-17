Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1736
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Cloak Mill on the Yauza River)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Cloak Mill on the Yauza River) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 6,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Inasta - September 12, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1736 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search