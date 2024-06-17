Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1736
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Cloak Mill on the Yauza River)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Cloak Mill on the Yauza River) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 6,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (4)
- Bertolami (1)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- MUNZE (3)
- Rare Coins (14)
- RedSquare (3)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (9)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Inasta
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1736 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search