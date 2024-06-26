Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Cloak Mill on the Yauza River)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Cloak Mill on the Yauza River) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6056 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (7)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (12)
  • Künker (5)
  • MS67 (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (24)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1734 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search