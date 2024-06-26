Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1734
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Cloak Mill on the Yauza River)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Cloak Mill on the Yauza River) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6056 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (7)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (12)
- Künker (5)
- MS67 (6)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (24)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1734 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search