Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739. Rosette of 5 petals (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 . Rosette of 5 petals. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (8) VF (3) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) XF45 (2) VF30 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)