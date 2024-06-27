Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739. Rosette of 5 petals (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Rosette of 5 petals
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1739
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 . Rosette of 5 petals. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
