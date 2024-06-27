Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739. Rosette of 5 petals (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Rosette of 5 petals

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 Rosette of 5 petals - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 Rosette of 5 petals - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 . Rosette of 5 petals. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Russiancoin - November 22, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 22, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

