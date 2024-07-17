Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,19 g
  • Diameter 23 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 850. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

