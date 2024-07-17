Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 850. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

