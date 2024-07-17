Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,19 g
- Diameter 23 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1739
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1739 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 850. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
