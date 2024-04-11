Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1737 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Without a pendant on the chest
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,806,202
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1737
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1737 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2017.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3221 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller CNG
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
