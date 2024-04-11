Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1737 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without a pendant on the chest

Obverse Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" Without a pendant on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" Without a pendant on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,806,202

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1737
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1737 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place September 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (23)
  • AURORA (11)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (10)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • NIKO (10)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3221 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction CNG - October 18, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1737 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1737 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
