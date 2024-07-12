Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1737
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (181)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 67,500. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (24)
  • Auction World (3)
  • AURORA (19)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Corinphila (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Empire (16)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (16)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (11)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Luxcoins (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • OLNZ (3)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (7)
  • RND (5)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Знак (5)
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1722 $
Price in auction currency 152000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Luxcoins - June 3, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
15481 $
Price in auction currency 1400000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2024
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2024
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2023
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price

