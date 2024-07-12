Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1737
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (181)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 67,500. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (24)
- Auction World (3)
- AURORA (19)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Corinphila (1)
- DNW (1)
- Empire (16)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (16)
- Imperial Coin (13)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (10)
- Künker (11)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Luxcoins (1)
- NIKO (3)
- OLNZ (3)
- Rare Coins (15)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (7)
- RND (5)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- SINCONA (3)
- Знак (5)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1722 $
Price in auction currency 152000 RUB
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
15481 $
Price in auction currency 1400000 RUB
Seller RedSquare
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search