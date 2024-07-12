Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1737 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 208 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 67,500. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

