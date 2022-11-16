Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1737 "Moscow type". The eagle of the Petersburg type (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: The eagle of the Petersburg type
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1737
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1737 "Moscow type". The eagle of the Petersburg type. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (2)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1904 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1630 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
