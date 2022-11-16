Rouble 1737 "Moscow type". The eagle of the Petersburg type (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1737 "Moscow type". The eagle of the Petersburg type. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (8) XF (4) VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (4) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) F12 (1) Service RNGA (1) ННР (1)