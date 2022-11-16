Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1737 "Moscow type". The eagle of the Petersburg type (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: The eagle of the Petersburg type

Obverse Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" The eagle of the Petersburg type - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" The eagle of the Petersburg type - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1737
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1737 "Moscow type". The eagle of the Petersburg type. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.

Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1904 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1630 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Rauch - July 15, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date July 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1737 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

