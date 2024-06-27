Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1737 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Without a pendant on the chest
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 232,098
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1737
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1737 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 135,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
620 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 29, 2014
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
