Poltina 1737 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1737 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 135,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

