Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1737 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without a pendant on the chest

Obverse Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" Without a pendant on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" Without a pendant on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 232,098

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1737
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1737 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 327 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 135,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
620 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Empire - December 1, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - April 18, 2018
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - April 18, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - May 29, 2014
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - May 29, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date May 29, 2014
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Heritage Eur - November 23, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1737 "Type 1735" at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1737 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1737 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search