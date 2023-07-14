Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1737
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1737 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1737 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
