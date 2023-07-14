Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1737
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1737 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (24)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Empire (12)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (10)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (3)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Poltina 1737 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1737 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1737 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search