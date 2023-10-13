Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". "ВСРОСИСКАЯ" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". "ВСРОСИСКАЯ". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) Service NGC (1)