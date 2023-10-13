Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". "ВСРОСИСКАЯ" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: "ВСРОСИСКАЯ"
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1736
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". "ВСРОСИСКАЯ". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1736 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search