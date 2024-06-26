Poltina 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1740 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1820 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2014.

