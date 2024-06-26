Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Poltina 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1740 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1820 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2014.

Russia Poltina 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
766 $
Price in auction currency 720 EUR
Russia Poltina 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rauch - December 12, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1740 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1740 Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina
