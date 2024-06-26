Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1740
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1740 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1820 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place December 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1740 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
