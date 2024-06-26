Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1740
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1740 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (18)
- AURORA (7)
- BAC (4)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (4)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (3)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 158 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1740 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search