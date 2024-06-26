Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1740 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 158 EUR
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Holmasto - December 17, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1740 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

