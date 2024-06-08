Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1738 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 380,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2011.

