Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 175,524
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1738
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1738 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 380,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2011.
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
