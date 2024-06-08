Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 175,524

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1738
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1738 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 380,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2011.

Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1738 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

