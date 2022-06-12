Poltina 1735 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1735 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8110 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (4) VF (3) No grade (1)