Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1735 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Without a pendant on the chest
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1735
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1735 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8110 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.
Сondition
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2155 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
