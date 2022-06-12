Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1735 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without a pendant on the chest

Obverse Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" Without a pendant on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" Without a pendant on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1735
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1735 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8110 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2155 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Empire - June 11, 2010
Seller Empire
Date June 11, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1735 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1735 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search