Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 119,078
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1739
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1739 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8229 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4146 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 25959 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1739 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
