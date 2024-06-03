Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1739 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8229 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition AU (7) XF (22) VF (14) VG (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (3) VF35 (3) VG10 (1) VG8 (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

Auction World (1)

AURORA (9)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (3)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (6)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Tosunidis Coin House (1)

UBS (1)

Знак (2)