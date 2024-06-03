Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 119,078

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1739 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8229 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4146 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 25959 RUB
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Tosunidis Coin House - December 15, 2022
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Empire - December 12, 2020
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1739 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

