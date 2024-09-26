Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1734 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Without a pendant on the chest
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1734
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
