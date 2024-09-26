Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1734 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without a pendant on the chest

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1734 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

