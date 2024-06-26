Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1734
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,500. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
