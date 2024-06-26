Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,500. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (5) VF (25) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) VF35 (7) VF30 (2) VF20 (2) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (2)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (3)

Künker (2)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (5)