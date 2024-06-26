Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,500. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rauch - September 23, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rauch - September 23, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rauch - September 23, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1734 "Lyrical portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

