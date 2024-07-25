Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1735 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: With a pendant on chest

Obverse Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" With a pendant on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" With a pendant on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1735
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1735 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9101 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.

Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 22182 RUB
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 CHF
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1735 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

