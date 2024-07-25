Poltina 1735 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1735 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9101 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.

