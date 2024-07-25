Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1735 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: With a pendant on chest
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1735
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1735 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9101 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 22182 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
123 ... 4
