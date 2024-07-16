Poltina 1733 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1733 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

