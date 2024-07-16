Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1733 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1733
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (381)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1733 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (48)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (26)
- BAC (13)
- CNG (2)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (4)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (20)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (25)
- Grün (1)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (16)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (26)
- Katz (16)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (37)
- Leu (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- MUNZE (4)
- New York Sale (5)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomos (1)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Obolos (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (24)
- Rauch (5)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (18)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (11)
- Russiancoin (16)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (11)
- Stack's (6)
- UBS (2)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (4)
- Знак (9)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 19
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1733 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search