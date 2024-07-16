Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1733 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Poltina 1733 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1733 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Империя

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1733
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (381)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1733 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (48)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (26)
  • BAC (13)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (20)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (25)
  • Grün (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (16)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (26)
  • Katz (16)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (37)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • New York Sale (5)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomos (1)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Obolos (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (24)
  • Rauch (5)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (18)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (11)
  • Russiancoin (16)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (11)
  • Stack's (6)
  • UBS (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Знак (9)
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 260 CHF
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Poltina 1733 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1733 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1733 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search