Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1733

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference Without the brooch on chest. Patterned cross of orb
Average price 950 $
Sales
1 175
Obverse Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference Without the brooch on chest. Simple cross of orb
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 1171
Obverse Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear
Average price 7600 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference With a brooch on the chest
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 82
Obverse Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference With a brooch on the chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear
Average price 990 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Reverse Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference
Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference With a brooch on the chest. Special Portrait
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Poltina 1733
Reverse Poltina 1733
Poltina 1733
Average price 390 $
Sales
1 381
Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733
Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733
Average price 630 $
Sales
0 99
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search