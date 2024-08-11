Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Coins of Russia 1733
Silver coins
Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference Without the brooch on chest. Patterned cross of orb
Average price 950 $
Sales
1 175
Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference Without the brooch on chest. Simple cross of orb
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 1171
Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear
Average price 7600 $
Sales
0 15
Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference With a brooch on the chest
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 82
Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference With a brooch on the chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear
Average price 990 $
Sales
0 32
Rouble 1733 The corsage is parallel to the circumference With a brooch on the chest. Special Portrait
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 4
