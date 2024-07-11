Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Patterned cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without the brooch on chest. Patterned cross of orb

Obverse Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Without the brooch on chest Patterned cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Without the brooch on chest Patterned cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1733
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Patterned cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 6,750. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (20)
  • AURORA (22)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (20)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Helios (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (10)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (5)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (31)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Знак (5)
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1033 $
Price in auction currency 96000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1733 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search