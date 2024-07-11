Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Patterned cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Patterned cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 6,750. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

