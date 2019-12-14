Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Special Portrait (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: With a brooch on the chest. Special Portrait

Obverse Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" With a brooch on the chest Special Portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" With a brooch on the chest Special Portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1733
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Special Portrait. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
1475 $
Price in auction currency 1475 USD
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
