Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Special Portrait (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Special Portrait. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF25 (1)