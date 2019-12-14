Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Special Portrait (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: With a brooch on the chest. Special Portrait
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1733
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Special Portrait. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
1475 $
Price in auction currency 1475 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search