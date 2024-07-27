Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Simple cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Without the brooch on chest. Simple cross of orb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1733
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Simple cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1558 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.