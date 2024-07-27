Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Simple cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without the brooch on chest. Simple cross of orb

Obverse Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Without the brooch on chest Simple cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Without the brooch on chest Simple cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1733
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1171) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Simple cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1558 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (157)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • AURORA (97)
  • BAC (8)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (39)
  • Coins.ee (7)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (44)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Gärtner (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (34)
  • Grün (8)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Helios (1)
  • Heritage (40)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (50)
  • Janas (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Katz (55)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (92)
  • Leu (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • MS67 (14)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (7)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • NIKO (32)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (7)
  • Numisbalt (21)
  • Numision (1)
  • OLNZ (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (146)
  • Rauch (11)
  • RedSquare (9)
  • RND (17)
  • Russian Heritage (42)
  • Russiancoin (52)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (21)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (11)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • WCN (7)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
  • Денежка (1)
  • Знак (50)
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1733 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search