Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Simple cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Simple cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1558 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition UNC (160) AU (327) XF (341) VF (207) F (5) VG (1) No grade (122) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (24) MS62 (57) MS61 (28) MS60 (13) AU58 (53) AU55 (46) AU53 (32) AU50 (35) XF45 (61) XF40 (34) VF35 (17) VF30 (9) VF25 (2) VF20 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (23) Service NGC (130) ННР (39) PCGS (9) RNGA (23) CGC (1) NCS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)

Alexander (157)

Auctiones (2)

AURORA (97)

BAC (8)

Baldwin's (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (39)

Coins.ee (7)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (44)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Gärtner (5)

Gorny & Mosch (34)

Grün (8)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Helios (1)

Heritage (40)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hess Divo (2)

Höhn (1)

ICE (1)

Imperial Coin (50)

Janas (1)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Katz (55)

Kroha (1)

Künker (92)

Leu (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Morton & Eden (2)

MS67 (14)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (5)

Münzenonline (1)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (7)

Niemczyk (12)

NIKO (32)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (7)

Numisbalt (21)

Numision (1)

OLNZ (3)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (146)

Rauch (11)

RedSquare (9)

RND (17)

Russian Heritage (42)

Russiancoin (52)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (21)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (11)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (6)

WCN (7)

Wójcicki (2)

Восточно-европейский (1)

Денежка (1)

Знак (50)