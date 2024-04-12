Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear

Obverse Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Without the brooch on chest Without a curl of hair behind the ear - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Without the brooch on chest Without a curl of hair behind the ear - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1733
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1971 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2045 $
Price in auction currency 190000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

