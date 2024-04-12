Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (10) XF (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) Service ННР (2) RNGA (1)