Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,0668 oz) 2,0772 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1733
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Empire (10)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Empire - March 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date March 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1733 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search