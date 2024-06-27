Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

Сondition AU (18) XF (48) VF (31) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (6) XF45 (10) XF40 (10) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (4) Service RNGA (3) NGC (10) ННР (8)

