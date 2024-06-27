Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 2,59 g
- Pure silver (0,0668 oz) 2,0772 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1733
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1733 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
