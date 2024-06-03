Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: With a brooch on the chest

Obverse Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" With a brooch on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" With a brooch on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1733
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 332,946. Bidding took place June 28, 2022.

Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
1684 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction CNG - June 5, 2024
Seller CNG
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

