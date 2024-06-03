Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 332,946. Bidding took place June 28, 2022.

