Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: With a brooch on the chest
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1733
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 332,946. Bidding took place June 28, 2022.
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
1684 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
