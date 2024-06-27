Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: With a brooch on the chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear

Obverse Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" With a brooch on the chest Without a curl of hair behind the ear - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" With a brooch on the chest Without a curl of hair behind the ear - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1733
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 240,432. Bidding took place June 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
793 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller RedSquare
Date January 30, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1733 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1733 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
