Poltina 1734 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1734 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 15,500. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) XF (1) VF (10) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) Service ННР (1)