Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1734 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1734
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1734 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 15,500. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 350 CHF
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
6117 $
Price in auction currency 5407 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1734 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
