Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1734 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb

Obverse Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" With a pendant on chest Simple cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" With a pendant on chest Simple cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1734 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. Simple cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 15,500. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 350 CHF
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction RedSquare - June 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date June 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
6117 $
Price in auction currency 5407 EUR
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1734 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

