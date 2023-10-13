Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. Patterned cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Without a pendant on the chest. Patterned cross of orb
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1736
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. Patterned cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44139 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 40501 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1736 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search