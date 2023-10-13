Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. Patterned cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. Patterned cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44139 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.

