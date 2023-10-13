Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. Patterned cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without a pendant on the chest. Patterned cross of orb

Obverse Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" Without a pendant on the chest Patterned cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" Without a pendant on the chest Patterned cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1736
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. Patterned cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44139 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.

Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 40501 RUB
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - April 17, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date April 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - November 27, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1736 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

