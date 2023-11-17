Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. Simple cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Without a pendant on the chest. Simple cross of orb
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1736
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. Simple cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1736 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search