Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. Simple cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without a pendant on the chest. Simple cross of orb

Obverse Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" Without a pendant on the chest Simple cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" Without a pendant on the chest Simple cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1736
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. Simple cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1736 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

