Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Single pearl pendant (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Single pearl pendant

Obverse Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" Single pearl pendant - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" Single pearl pendant - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1736
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Single pearl pendant. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1724 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Künker - June 24, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Empire - May 15, 2009
Seller Empire
Date May 15, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1736 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

