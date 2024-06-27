Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Single pearl pendant (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Single pearl pendant
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1736
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Single pearl pendant. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1724 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1736 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
