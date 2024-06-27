Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Single pearl pendant (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1736 "Type 1735". Single pearl pendant. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1)