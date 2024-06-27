Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1732. "ВСЕРОСIСКАЯ" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: "ВСЕРОСIСКАЯ"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 12,93 g
- Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
- Diameter 33 - 34 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1732
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1732 . "ВСЕРОСIСКАЯ". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4556 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1732 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
