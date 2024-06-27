Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1732. "ВСЕРОСIСКАЯ" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: "ВСЕРОСIСКАЯ"

Obverse Poltina 1732 "ВСЕРОСIСКАЯ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Poltina 1732 "ВСЕРОСIСКАЯ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 12,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,3334 oz) 10,3699 g
  • Diameter 33 - 34 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1732
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1732 . "ВСЕРОСIСКАЯ". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4556 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
555 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller RND
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction RND - June 21, 2018
Seller RND
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller RND
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Alexander - November 26, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction Empire - April 18, 2014
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1732 at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1732 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

