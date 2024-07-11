Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1734
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 1435 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.
