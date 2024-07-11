Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 1435 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 1, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS60 BN NGS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1734 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

