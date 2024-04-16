Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. The date to the left of the crown (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. The date to the left of the crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1734
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. The date to the left of the crown. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,250,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
