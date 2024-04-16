Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. The date to the left of the crown (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. The date to the left of the crown. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,250,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (9) XF (24) VF (19) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (5) VF30 (5) F12 (1) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (2) NGC (4)

