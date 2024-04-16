Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. The date to the left of the crown (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. The date to the left of the crown

Obverse Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" Big head The cross of the crown divides the inscription The date to the left of the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" Big head The cross of the crown divides the inscription The date to the left of the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. The date to the left of the crown. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,250,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (4)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
10817 $
Price in auction currency 1000000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Знак - April 8, 2022
Seller Знак
Date April 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

