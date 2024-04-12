Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. A crown separates the inscription. Date separated by crown (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Big head. A crown separates the inscription. Date separated by crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1734
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. A crown separates the inscription. Date separated by crown. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 15,000,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (13)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (3)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8073 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8333 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search