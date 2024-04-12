Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. A crown separates the inscription. Date separated by crown (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Big head. A crown separates the inscription. Date separated by crown

Obverse Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" Big head A crown separates the inscription Date separated by crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" Big head A crown separates the inscription Date separated by crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. A crown separates the inscription. Date separated by crown. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 15,000,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8073 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8333 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - May 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - May 24, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction AURORA - September 23, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1734 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search