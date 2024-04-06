Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. Date separated by crown (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. Date separated by crown
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1734
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. Date separated by crown. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the RND auction for RUB 5,000,000. Bidding took place February 17, 2019.
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
75432 $
Price in auction currency 5000000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
16000 $
Price in auction currency 16000 USD
