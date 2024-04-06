Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. Date separated by crown (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. Date separated by crown

Obverse Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" Big head The cross of the crown divides the inscription Date separated by crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" Big head The cross of the crown divides the inscription Date separated by crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. The cross of the crown divides the inscription. Date separated by crown. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the RND auction for RUB 5,000,000. Bidding took place February 17, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
75432 $
Price in auction currency 5000000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
16000 $
Price in auction currency 16000 USD
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1734 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search