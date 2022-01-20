Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. A long curl on the right shoulder (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. A long curl on the right shoulder. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 290,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (5) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) XF45 (2) VF25 (1) Service RNGA (10)