Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. A long curl on the right shoulder (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without the brooch on chest. A long curl on the right shoulder

Obverse Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Without the brooch on chest A long curl on the right shoulder - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Without the brooch on chest A long curl on the right shoulder - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. A long curl on the right shoulder. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 290,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (12)
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3405 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
4022 $
Price in auction currency 290000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1734 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search