Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. A long curl on the right shoulder (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Without the brooch on chest. A long curl on the right shoulder
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1734
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. A long curl on the right shoulder. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 290,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (12)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3405 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
4022 $
Price in auction currency 290000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
