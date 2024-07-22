Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1734 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: With a pendant on chest

Obverse Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" With a pendant on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" With a pendant on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,700,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

