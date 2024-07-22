Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1734 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: With a pendant on chest
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1734
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (380) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,700,000. Bidding took place April 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (56)
- Auctiones (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- AURORA (55)
- Bereska (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Coins and Medals (21)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (12)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (11)
- Heritage (6)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (26)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (19)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (34)
- Marciniak (1)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (4)
- NIKO (6)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (10)
- OLNZ (4)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rare Coins (32)
- Rauch (5)
- RND (6)
- Russian Heritage (13)
- Russiancoin (17)
- SINCONA (3)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- Varesi (1)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (10)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 19
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1734 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search