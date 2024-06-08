Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. A curl of hair behind the ear (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without the brooch on chest. A curl of hair behind the ear

Obverse Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Without the brooch on chest A curl of hair behind the ear - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Without the brooch on chest A curl of hair behind the ear - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. A curl of hair behind the ear. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 19,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (11)
  • BAC (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (3)
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 455 EUR
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
679 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

