Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. A curl of hair behind the ear (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Without the brooch on chest. A curl of hair behind the ear
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1734
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. A curl of hair behind the ear. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 19,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
494 $
Price in auction currency 455 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
679 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
