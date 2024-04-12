Rouble 1734 "Type 1735". "B" in the lower shoulder pad (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Type 1735". "B" in the lower shoulder pad. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 975,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (23) XF (30) VF (22) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (4) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (4) XF45 (8) XF40 (3) VF35 (7) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2) ННР (6) NGC (5) RNGA (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (16)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (6)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Empire (11)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (4)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

MS67 (1)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (2)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (12)

RedSquare (2)

RND (7)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (3)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Wójcicki (1)