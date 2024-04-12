Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1734 "Type 1735". "B" in the lower shoulder pad (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: "B" in the lower shoulder pad
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1734
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Type 1735". "B" in the lower shoulder pad. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 975,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
2906 $
Price in auction currency 270000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******

Seller RedSquare
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******

Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

