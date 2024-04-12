Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1734 "Type 1735". "B" in the lower shoulder pad (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: "B" in the lower shoulder pad

Obverse Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" "B" in the lower shoulder pad - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" "B" in the lower shoulder pad - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Type 1735". "B" in the lower shoulder pad. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 975,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
2906 $
Price in auction currency 270000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction RedSquare - October 9, 2022
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction RedSquare - October 9, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 10, 2022
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2021
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price

