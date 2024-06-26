Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. A crown separates the inscription. The date to the left of the crown (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Big head. A crown separates the inscription. The date to the left of the crown

Obverse Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" Big head A crown separates the inscription The date to the left of the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" Big head A crown separates the inscription The date to the left of the crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. A crown separates the inscription. The date to the left of the crown. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8060 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2629 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1653 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction RedSquare - December 4, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Empire - March 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date March 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

