Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. A crown separates the inscription. The date to the left of the crown (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Big head. A crown separates the inscription. The date to the left of the crown
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1734
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. A crown separates the inscription. The date to the left of the crown. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8060 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.