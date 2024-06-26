Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. A crown separates the inscription. The date to the left of the crown (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Big head. A crown separates the inscription. The date to the left of the crown. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8060 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2012.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (48) XF (40) VF (36) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (8) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (7) AU53 (15) AU50 (7) XF45 (4) XF40 (5) VF35 (5) VF30 (4) Service ННР (9) NGC (9) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (22)

AURORA (15)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (14)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (16)

Katz (4)

Künker (10)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

New York Sale (5)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

OLNZ (2)

Rare Coins (19)

RedSquare (5)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (4)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Знак (2)