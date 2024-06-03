Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: With a brooch on the chest
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1734
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5590 $
Price in auction currency 5151 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 165100 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
