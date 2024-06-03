Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: With a brooch on the chest

Obverse Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" With a brooch on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" With a brooch on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5590 $
Price in auction currency 5151 EUR
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 165100 RUB
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2007
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

