Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". With a brooch on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) VF20 (1) Service RNGA (1)